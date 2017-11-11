Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin denies claims of Russia’s meddling efforts in US election at talks with Trump

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 11, 20:19 UTC+3

Russian President personally told US counterpart that this information is groundless, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has categorically rejected at his meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump even a hypothetical possibility of Russia’s interference in the US electoral process, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"Putin personally told him [Trump] that this information is groundless and cannot have any grounds and categorically rejected even a hypothetical possibility that Russia might have been involved anyhow in the electoral process in the United States," Peskov said.

During their talk, Trump himself asked Putin whether rumors about Russia’s meddling efforts had any grounds, he said.

Trump and his high-profile advisers have denied accusations of illegal contacts with Russian officials during last year’s presidential election. Moscow also has denied claims of its meddling in the US presidential election.

