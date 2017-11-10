Kremlin aide confirms possibility of brief meeting between Putin, Trump in Vietnam

DANANG, /Vietnam/, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may hold a brief meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam’s Danang, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"The two leaders will be in one place at the same time," he told reporters, answering in the affirmative when asked if a brief meeting was possible. At the same time, the Russian presidential aide said that "rather contradictory signals have been coming, so it is all unclear yet."