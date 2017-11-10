Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Trump to meet on sidelines of APEC summit ‘one way or another’ — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 10, 11:11 UTC+3 DA NANG

The Kremlin is receiving contradictory reports from our the US side, Peskov says

Share
1 pages in this article
Vladimir Putin arrives in Vietnam for APEC summit

Vladimir Putin arrives in Vietnam for APEC summit

© Mikhail Klimentiev/TASS

DA NANG/Vietnam/, November 10. /TASS/. Protocol services continue to deliberate on a possible full-fledged meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam, nevertheless the two leaders are bound to communicate one way or another, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Read also

Kremlin points to high possibility of Putin-Trump meeting at APEC summit

"The protocol services are still discussing this. There still is no clarity here. We are receiving contradictory information from our US colleagues," Peskov told reporters.

"One way or another, the meeting will take place on the sidelines," he added.

According to ABC News, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed earlier reports that the much anticipated formal meeting between Putin and Trump at the APEC summit won’t take place due to the leaders’ busy schedules. However, Sanders said there was still a chance that the two presidents would interact on the sidelines in an informal manner.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
Russia ready to step up military cooperation with Philippines
3
Putin and Trump to meet on sidelines of APEC summit ‘one way or another’ — Kremlin
4
NATO creates new military command structures under Cold War-era blueprints — Russian envoy
5
Moscow to take reciprocal measures against US media next week
6
Russia’s State Duma may pass foreign agent media law
7
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама