Putin and Trump to meet on sidelines of APEC summit ‘one way or another’ — Kremlin

DA NANG/Vietnam/, November 10. /TASS/. Protocol services continue to deliberate on a possible full-fledged meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam, nevertheless the two leaders are bound to communicate one way or another, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The protocol services are still discussing this. There still is no clarity here. We are receiving contradictory information from our US colleagues," Peskov told reporters.

"One way or another, the meeting will take place on the sidelines," he added.

According to ABC News, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed earlier reports that the much anticipated formal meeting between Putin and Trump at the APEC summit won’t take place due to the leaders’ busy schedules. However, Sanders said there was still a chance that the two presidents would interact on the sidelines in an informal manner.