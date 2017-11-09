Putin, Trump to meet on November 10 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Vietnam on Friday, November 10, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"The time [of the meeting] is being agreed on, it will take place on November 10," he said.

Ushakov earlier said that Putin and Trump could discuss at the meeting in Vietnam on the sidelines of the APEC summit the situation in Syria and on the Korean Peninsula and bilateral relations, which have reached a low point.