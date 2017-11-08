Back to Main page
Trump’s opponents prevent him from reaching agreements with Russia — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 08, 9:43 UTC+3 DA NANG

Unfortunately, the agreements immediately become elements of internal political struggle, the Russian top diplomat noted

Sergey Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov

© Sergey Bobylyov/TASS

DA NANG/Vietnam/, November 8. /TASS/. Political opponents of US President Donald Trump are pushing ahead with their efforts to prevent him from reaching agreements with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Read also

Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with Russia

"President Trump is prevented from exercising his presidential powers, in particular, with regard to cooperation on cybersecurity with us," he said when asked how solid the agreements that could be reached by the Russian and US leaders at the planned meeting would be, from Moscow’s point of view. "In Hamburg, the possibility of reviving cooperation on preventing cybercrime was indeed discussed. President Trump found this proposal to be very promising. However, the Congress immediately raised a hue and cry - how can the White House cooperate with the Russians who meddled in the sphere in question, that is, the US cybersecurity, hacking the Democratic Party servers."

"That’s why, of course, we can reach agreements, but, unfortunately, they immediately become elements of internal political struggle, internal political games with a view to making President Trump’s life and performance as difficult as possible," Lavrov added.

Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov
