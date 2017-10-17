Back to Main page
Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 12:27 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Russian top diplomat believes the recent steps taken by the United States towards Russia were designed to "undermine the Trump administration's position"

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. President of the United States Donald Trump has not abandoned his intentions to improve relations and cooperation with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the website of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Read also

Russia ready for cooperation with US, NATO — Lavrov

Kremlin: US steps against Russian diplomatic property aimed at disrupting ties

Ambassador says unfriendly steps contradict US plans to normalize ties with Russia

US new ambassador pledges to rebuild trust in US-Russia relations

Lavrov believes Trump is interested in improving Russia-US ties

According to the minister, the recent steps taken by the United States towards Russia, and in particular Russian diplomats, were designed to "undermine the Trump administration's position." "Despite the inconsistency of the current administration's actions, all the extravagance, Trump did not abandon his slogans, his intentions, which he declared during the election campaign and after his election - intentions to improve relations, to cooperate with Russia," Lavrov said.

"When the majority of democrats cannot get over the loss of their candidate in the presidential election, and a considerable part of the Republicans rejects inconsistency of the current administration, including the president, this story, anti-Russian history and continuing hysteria in the US reflect the internal political struggle," Lavrov said.

Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov
