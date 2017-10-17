Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with Russia

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. President of the United States Donald Trump has not abandoned his intentions to improve relations and cooperation with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the website of the Valdai Discussion Club.

According to the minister, the recent steps taken by the United States towards Russia, and in particular Russian diplomats, were designed to "undermine the Trump administration's position." "Despite the inconsistency of the current administration's actions, all the extravagance, Trump did not abandon his slogans, his intentions, which he declared during the election campaign and after his election - intentions to improve relations, to cooperate with Russia," Lavrov said.

"When the majority of democrats cannot get over the loss of their candidate in the presidential election, and a considerable part of the Republicans rejects inconsistency of the current administration, including the president, this story, anti-Russian history and continuing hysteria in the US reflect the internal political struggle," Lavrov said.