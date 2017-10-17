Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with Russia

Press review: Putin could update foreign policy and Israel hits Syria amid Shoigu’s visitPress Review October 17, 13:00
Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:27
No leaks whatsoever showing any evidence of 'Russian meddling' in US elections — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:11
Lavrov hopes growing self-determination trend will not lead to turmoil in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:11
Russia spends about $17.5 mln on preparations for 2018 Winter OlympicsSport October 17, 11:45
Communication Ministry proposes to reduce data storage period within new anti-terror lawBusiness & Economy October 17, 11:44
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean SeaMilitary & Defense October 17, 10:19
Russians believe men should generally be 'the family breadwinner' — pollSociety & Culture October 17, 8:52
Egypt invited to Astana talks on Syria as observer — sourceWorld October 17, 8:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. President of the United States Donald Trump has not abandoned his intentions to improve relations and cooperation with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the website of the Valdai Discussion Club.
According to the minister, the recent steps taken by the United States towards Russia, and in particular Russian diplomats, were designed to "undermine the Trump administration's position." "Despite the inconsistency of the current administration's actions, all the extravagance, Trump did not abandon his slogans, his intentions, which he declared during the election campaign and after his election - intentions to improve relations, to cooperate with Russia," Lavrov said.
"When the majority of democrats cannot get over the loss of their candidate in the presidential election, and a considerable part of the Republicans rejects inconsistency of the current administration, including the president, this story, anti-Russian history and continuing hysteria in the US reflect the internal political struggle," Lavrov said.