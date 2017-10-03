US new ambassador pledges to rebuild trust in US-Russia relations

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The United States’ newly-appointed Ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman pledged on Tuesday to do his best to rebuild trust in relations between his country and Russia.

"As the U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation, I look forward to working to rebuild trust between our two countries and to strengthening the bilateral relationship based on cooperation on common interests," he said after presenting his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I will seek out Russian people from all walks of life to share perspectives, to relay American values, and to deepen my growing appreciation for Russia's rich and fascinating history and culture," Huntsman said. "My wife Mary Kaye and I look forward to meeting as many Russian citizens as possible during our travels throughout the country and discovering what we have in common."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin received newly-appointed ambassadors from twenty nations, including the United States, to receive their credentials.