Kremlin hopes new US ambassador will play role in mending ties with Russia

MOSCOW, October 3./TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that the US Embassy in Moscow, led by new Ambassador Jon Huntsman, will make its contribution to mending relations between the two countries damaged by Washington’s moves, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

He reiterated that President Vladimir Putin, who will on Tuesday receive credentials from Huntsman among other new ambassadors to Russia, is a consistent advocate of bringing Russian-US relations back on track, building ties and developing bilateral cooperation.

"He (President Putin) believes this is not only in the interests of the peoples of our two countries, but also in the interests of the whole world. However, he has repeatedly stressed that unfortunately it is impossible to put these intentions into practice alone, without the partner. At the moment, certain problems exist with reciprocity," the spokesman said.

"But of course we hope that led by a new ambassador, at least the US diplomatic mission will be able to make substantial contribution to repairing the damage to our relations from Washington’s actions," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The new ambassador and his wife arrived in Moscow on October 2. On Tuesday, Jon Huntsman will present his credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a ceremony at the Kremlin.

Huntsman, 57, has a bachelor’s degree in international politics from the University of Pennsylvania and has worked in the administrations of five US presidents. In 1992, at the age of 32, he led the US diplomatic mission to Singapore, becoming the youngest American ambassador anywhere over the past 100 years.

In 1993-2001, Huntsman Jr. held a number of positions in his father’s Huntsman Corporation, a global manufacturer of chemicals. In 2005-2009, Huntsman was the governor of the conservative Utah state. In 2009-2011, Huntsman served as the US Ambassador to China.

In May 2011, Huntsman announced plans to fight for nomination as the Republican candidate for presidency. In January 2012, he withdrew from the Republican presidential race and officially backed Mitt Romney, who was then defeated by Democrat Barack Obama.