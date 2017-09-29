Lavrov believes Trump is interested in improving Russia-US ties

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday he thinks US President Donald Trump is interested in normalizing relations between Russia and the United States.

Lavrov met with a delegation from the Center for the National Interest led by its President Dmitri Simes.

The US political expert noted that Trump was elected US president despite his obvious positive attitudes to Russia. This fact, in his words, only prove Lavrov’s point of view that though strained relations between the two nations are far from being hopeless.

"That is why I said that I am glad that along with the leader there are other people who are interested in improving our relations," Lavrov said.

"A thoughtful opinion of the expert community will be very useful."