Firebrand Russian MP slams Trump as 'not fit' to be US president

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Donald Trump, who was elected US president a year ago, is ill-suited for the job, leader of the Russian Liberal-Democratic Party (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the US election system needed changes.

One year ago, members of the LDPR faction in the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) sipped champagne to celebrate Trump’s election victory. However, the party’s leader later admitted that the new US president had let him down by his foreign policy moves. Zhirinovsky even said he was ready to drink to Trump’s possible impeachment.

"Had it been Hillary [Clinton], she would have run things smoothly. But today there is Trump, who can’t govern. The reason is that he is not fit for the job. The US electoral system works against Americans," the veteran Russian legislator stressed.

"We have just another chance to see that the system of government in the United States is not presidential, the country is actually a warped parliamentary republic, since Congress makes all the decisions. If so, there is a need to amend the Constitution so the Congress can elect a president. It would be cheaper and faster," the LDPR leader added.

According to Zhirinovsky, "in fact, the people also oppose Trump, as well as the Congress."

"But he is the president. What kind of democracy is that?" he concluded.