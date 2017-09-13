Kremlin rejects Hillary Clinton’s claim about Putin having ‘personal vendetta’ against her

SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s allegation about Russian President Vladimir Putin having a personal vendetta against her.

"No," said Peskov when asked if the personal vendetta mentioned in Clinton’s memoir book dubbed What Happened really existed.

The Russian presidential spokesman pointed out that he had heard about the book. In response to a question as to whether the Russian president had a wish to get acquainted with the memoir, Peskov answered in the negative.

In her book, published by Simon and Schuster, the former US first lady tells about her presidential campaign and the defeat that she faced at the 2016 presidential election. She also writes about the mistakes she made and shared her impressions of the electoral fight against Donald Trump.