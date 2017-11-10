Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump, Putin may briefly meet at APEC summit — TV report

World
November 10, 10:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin may briefly meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam, ABC News reported

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin may briefly meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam’s Da Nang, ABC News reported citing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Read also

Kremlin aide comments on Putin-Trump meeting in Vietnam

The US diplomat confirmed earlier reports that the much anticipated formal meeting between Putin and Trump at the APEC summit won’t take place due to the leaders’ busy schedules. However, Sanders said there is still a chance that the two presidents would interact on the sidelines in an informal manner.

"Regarding a Putin meeting, there was never a meeting confirmed, and there will not be one that takes place due to scheduling conflicts on both sides," Sanders said. "There is no formal meeting or anything scheduled for them."

"Now, they’re going to be in the same place. Are they going to bump into each other and say hello? Certainly possible and likely. But in terms of a scheduled, formal meeting, there’s not one on the calendar and we don’t anticipate that there will be one," she said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
Russia ready to step up military cooperation with Philippines
3
Putin and Trump to meet on sidelines of APEC summit ‘one way or another’ — Kremlin
4
NATO creates new military command structures under Cold War-era blueprints — Russian envoy
5
Moscow to take reciprocal measures against US media next week
6
Russia’s State Duma may pass foreign agent media law
7
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама