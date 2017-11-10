Trump, Putin may briefly meet at APEC summit — TV report

Russia ready to step up military cooperation with PhilippinesMilitary & Defense November 10, 11:31
MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin may briefly meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam’s Da Nang, ABC News reported citing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.
The US diplomat confirmed earlier reports that the much anticipated formal meeting between Putin and Trump at the APEC summit won’t take place due to the leaders’ busy schedules. However, Sanders said there is still a chance that the two presidents would interact on the sidelines in an informal manner.
"Regarding a Putin meeting, there was never a meeting confirmed, and there will not be one that takes place due to scheduling conflicts on both sides," Sanders said. "There is no formal meeting or anything scheduled for them."
"Now, they’re going to be in the same place. Are they going to bump into each other and say hello? Certainly possible and likely. But in terms of a scheduled, formal meeting, there’s not one on the calendar and we don’t anticipate that there will be one," she said.