Russian, Kazakh president hail results of Syrian settlement meetings

CHELYABINSK, November 9. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan hail the results of international meetings on the Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital city of Astana, which have helped bring down violence in that country, according to their joint statement passed on Thursday on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Putin and Nazarbayev shared the opinion that "the soonest establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan is a major factor of strengthening security in Central Asia and neighboring regions and stressed their readiness to continue efforts to promote this process," the document said. The presidents spoke in favor of "building up efforts to support the process of Afghan national reconciliation, including within the Moscow consultations format, and hailed more active efforts of the Contact Group (Shanghai Cooperation Organization, or SCO - Afghanistan).

The two presidents reiterated their readiness "to take joint efforts in the interests of closer international anti-terrorism cooperation on the solid basis of international law, with the United Nations playing the central role, and preventing the use of counter-terrorism matters as a pretext to interfere into the affairs of sovereign states."

Putin and Nazarbayev reiterated their "commitment to finalize the settlement of the Caspian Sea’s legal status through a consensus of the five littoral states, which will make it possible to open a new stage in cooperation in that region." Moscow and Astana spoke in favor of continuing both bilateral cooperation and cooperation within various international formats, such as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and pledged they "will develop mutually beneficial cooperation under The Belt and The Road initiative."

"The two heads of state consider it inadmissible to try to discredit historical events of major significance for the Russian and Kazakh nations, first of all, those linked with the common history as parts of the common state, the heroic victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, and the post-war systems on the continent," the document stressed.

The two presidents pledged that Russian and Kazakhstan "will continue to improve all formats of their strategic partnership and allied relations."