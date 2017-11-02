Putin, Nazarbayev note Astana format contributes to settlement in Syria

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian and Kazakh Presidents Vladimir Putin and Nursultan Nazarbayev are satisfied with the work of the Astana format on the Syrian settlement.

The two leaders held a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service reported. "[They] discussed the results of the seventh international meeting on Syria held in Astana on October 30-31." "In light of this, they highlighted the effectiveness of the work in the Astana format, which contributes to the achievements in the fight against terrorist groups in Syria and the creation of conditions for a political settlement of the crisis in that country," the Kremlin press service stressed.