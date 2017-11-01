Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Astana hopes all agreements reached at Syria talks will be implemented

World
November 01, 10:56 UTC+3 ASTANA

The seventh high-level international meeting on Syria in Astana was held on October 30-31

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, November 1. /TASS/. Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov has expressed the hope that all agreements reached at the talks on Syria in Astana will be implemented, the press service of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Read also

Astana-hosted Syrian peace talks to focus on de-escalation zones, humanitarian issues

Syria chemical probe report ‘amateurish’ — Russia's UN mission

Russia hopes Syria will be liberated from terrorists in one or two months

Damascus ready to take part in Syrian National Dialogue Congress, says ambassador

Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be held in Sochi on November 18

"We hope that all agreements that have been reached will be fully implemented. Every item of the agenda, including hostages, detainees, missing individuals, humanitarian demining and other issues, which were discussed during the seventh round of the talks in Astana is very important for all parties," Abdrakhmanov said commenting on the joint statement by Iran, Russia and Turkey following talks held on October 30-31.

The minister noted that Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev fully supports the "Astana process" and hopes the talks in Geneva will be meaningful.

The seventh high-level international meeting on Syria in Astana was held on October 30-31 with the participation of the delegations of the Syrian ceasefire guarantor countries - Iran, Russia and Turkey - the Syrian government and the armed opposition, representatives of the United Nations, the United States and Jordan. The parties agreed to hold the next, eighth meeting as part of the "Astana process" in the second half of December 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea’s pipeline breaks down second time in one day
2
Astana hopes all agreements reached at Syria talks will be implemented
3
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft
4
Russia and China mull integrating national payment systems
5
Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — media
6
Russian submarine delivers cruise missile strike on terrorists in Syria
7
Russia hopes Syria will be liberated from terrorists in one or two months
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама