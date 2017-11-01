Astana hopes all agreements reached at Syria talks will be implemented

ASTANA, November 1. /TASS/. Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov has expressed the hope that all agreements reached at the talks on Syria in Astana will be implemented, the press service of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"We hope that all agreements that have been reached will be fully implemented. Every item of the agenda, including hostages, detainees, missing individuals, humanitarian demining and other issues, which were discussed during the seventh round of the talks in Astana is very important for all parties," Abdrakhmanov said commenting on the joint statement by Iran, Russia and Turkey following talks held on October 30-31.

The minister noted that Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev fully supports the "Astana process" and hopes the talks in Geneva will be meaningful.

The seventh high-level international meeting on Syria in Astana was held on October 30-31 with the participation of the delegations of the Syrian ceasefire guarantor countries - Iran, Russia and Turkey - the Syrian government and the armed opposition, representatives of the United Nations, the United States and Jordan. The parties agreed to hold the next, eighth meeting as part of the "Astana process" in the second half of December 2017.