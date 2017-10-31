Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be held in Sochi on November 18

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Syrian National Dialogue Congress, formerly referred to as the Congress of the Peoples of Syria, will be held on November 18 in Sochi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The report says the list of the invitees includes the Arab Socialist Renaissance Party [Baath party], the Popular Front for Change and Liberation, the High Negotiations Committee, and the Southern Front of the Syrian Free Army, among others.

The organizers of the Congress have also issued invitations to three Kurdish organizations - the Democratic Union party, the Democratic Party of Syrian Kurdistan [the Kurdish Democratic Union party], and the Kurdish National Council.

The list published by the Foreign Ministry features organizations of the opposition based both inside and outside of Syria - in Damascus, Cairo, Riyadh, Istanbul, Paris, Geneva, and Madrid.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier the Congress of the Peoples of Syria aimed to expand the scope of participants in the Syrian peace process through inviting the representatives of various tribal, ethnic and religious groups to join it.