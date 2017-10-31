Russia, Iran, Turkey ready to discuss initiative on Congress of Peoples of Syria

ASTANA, October 31. /TASS/. Countries acting as guarantors of Syrian peace settlement - Russia, Turkey and Iran - are prepared to discuss Moscow’s proposal for convening the Congress for National Dialogue of the Peoples of Syria, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Tuesday.

"They agree to discuss in the format of the UN-sponsored Geneva process the Russian Federation’s proposal to convene the National Dialogue Congress, on which the Russian side informed the guarantor countries," he said.

The new round of talks will be held in second half of December. "The sides have decided to hole the next high-level international meeting on Syria in Astana in the second half of December 2017," he said reading out the text of a joint statement by Syrian peace settlement guarantor countries.

Hostage release

The issue of hostage release will be included in the final document of the international meeting on Syria in Astana, a Kazakh foreign ministry official told TASS on Tuesday.

"The hostage issue will be reflected in a joint statement after the talks," Aidarbek Tumatov, director of the ministry’s Asia and Africa department, said.

The seventh international meeting on Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital city of Astana is held on October 30-31. It is planned to adopt a document on a working group that will address issues of hostage and prisoner release, exchange of bodies of those killed and the search for those missing. The sides also plan to discuss issues of the fight against international terrorism and adopt a joint statement on humanitarian demining in Syria.