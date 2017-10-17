Egypt invited to Astana talks on Syria as observer — source

Russians certain men should provide for their families — pollSociety & Culture October 17, 8:52
Egypt invited to Astana talks on Syria as observer — sourceWorld October 17, 8:15
Russia dismisses UK media claims on oil products supplies to TalibanRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 16, 21:37
Poll shows Russians satisfied with life, ready for hard timesSociety & Culture October 16, 21:06
FIFA: Indian schoolteacher and her son to attend 2018 World Cup opener in Moscow for freeSport October 16, 20:23
Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense ministerMilitary & Defense October 16, 19:54
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a yearMilitary & Defense October 16, 19:23
Soviet youth festival: memories from the pastSociety & Culture October 16, 18:01
Russian-US outer space flight simulation project kicks off in NovemberScience & Space October 16, 17:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Egypt has received an invitation to join the talks on Syria in Astana as an observer, an Egyptian source familiar with the situation around the intra-Syrian settlement informed TASS.
"Egypt has been invited to take part in the Astana process as an observer," the source said. "Egypt is expected to join the negotiations."
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Ansari said following sixth round of the Syria talks in Astana held in mid-September that the guarantor countries of the Syrian truce (Russia, Iran and Turkey) were holding consultations on sending invitations to new observers of the Astana process. Russian Presidential Envoy for the Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said that China, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon could act as observers.
The next round of the negotiations in Astana is scheduled for late October.