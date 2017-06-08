Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN envoy for Syria: Without efforts in Astana talks in Geneva cannot be successful

World
June 08, 13:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article
United Nations’ special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura

United Nations’ special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

Read also

Putin: Russia protecting Syria from dismemberment rather than shielding Assad

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Without efforts in Astana the Geneva process cannot be successful, because these talks complement each other, the United Nations’ special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said at negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday.

The Astana process is connected with the one in Geneva in a certain way, he said.

"Without a good de-escalation process Geneva talks will be difficult, but without the Geneva progress there will be no horizon," he said.

"I look forward also to the meeting with the Minister of Defense Shoigu, so that we can also address some issues related to humanitarian assistance, demining and linked to the consolidation of the de-escalation environment."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
United Nations Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
2
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
3
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
4
Russia advises US to use ‘better discretion’ in planning airstrikes in Syria
5
UN envoy for Syria: Without efforts in Astana talks in Geneva cannot be successful
6
Moscow plans tit-for-tat move if US fails to restore diplomatic immunity of compounds
7
Russian Gazprom, Chinese CNPC start talks on gas deliveries timeframe
TOP STORIES
Реклама