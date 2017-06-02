Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin: Russia protecting Syria from dismemberment rather than shielding Assad

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 17:47 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Vladimir Putin says Russia is confident that Syrian President Bashar Assad never resorted to the use of chemical weapons in his country

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russia is defending not so much Syria’s leader Bashar Assad as Syrian statehood, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We’re defending there [in Syria] not so much President Assad as Syrian statehood," the Russian president said at a panel discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Read also
Damaged streets at the mountain resort town of Zabadani in the Damascus countryside, Syria

Russia fears Syria's dismemberment — Putin

"We don’t want a situation to emerge on the territory of Syria comparable with Libya or Somalia or with Afghanistan where there is the need for presence for many years while the situation is not changing for the better," Putin stressed.

Russia wants the preservation of the Syrian statehood to use this as the basis for moving towards the political settlement of the Syrian problem, the Russian leader said.

In response to a question about whether Assad could be considered as an evil man, Putin suggested that this question should be addressed to other leaders who had communicated with the Syrian president.

"He [Assad] visited Europe more frequently than Russia after he was elected," the Russian leader said, explaining his suggestion.

"Did Assad make mistakes? Yes, possibly, and quite a few of them," Putin said. "But the people who oppose him, are they angels or what? I mean, those who kill people, execute children and cut heads off?"

He warned against "labelling" and called for concrete work to pool countries’ efforts in addressing the problem of terrorism.

Putin pointed out that the charges Assad had used chemical weapons were groundless. Moreover, nobody cared to support Russia’s proposal to inspect the places where ostensible chemical weapons were taken on board aircraft or the suspected places of attack.

Read also

Washington’s calls on US allies to stop contacts with Assad encourage terrorists — Lavrov

Diplomat slams US State Department’s report on Assad regime crimes as unfounded

Russian diplomat believes Western obsession with Assad leads to dead end

US strike worsens prospects for Geneva talks — Assad’s adviser

Assad supports idea of impartial investigation into chemical attack

Kremlin dismisses calls on Russia to distance itself from Assad as absurd

"They refused. Nobody wants to," he stated. "There has been much talk, but no action at all."

Putin also said the very instance of elimination of chemical weapons had been confirmed by Damascus.

"Speaking about people, who had been allegedly killed or wounded as a result of the use of (chemical) weapons - this information is false," Putin said speaking at the 2017 Saint Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017). "As of today, we are absolutely sure that it simply was an act of provocation."

"(Syrian President Bashar) Assad never used this weapon," the Russian president said. "It had been done by those, who eventually sought accusing him of this act.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Trump should not be judged for pulling out of Paris climate agreement
2
Putin: Russia protecting Syria from dismemberment rather than shielding Assad
3
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection
4
Putin concerned about Russian-US relations hitting record-low since Cold War
5
ISS: 15 years orbiting the Earth
6
Russian deputy PM confirms deal with FIFA on 2017 Confederations cup broadcasting rights
7
Analyst points to reasons behind Russia's decision to return to Baikonur spaceport
TOP STORIES
Реклама