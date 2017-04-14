Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US strike worsens prospects for Geneva talks — Assad’s adviser

World
April 14, 19:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Syrian presidential adviser slams accusations that Syria used chemical weapons as 'illogical'
Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The prospects for the negotiations in Geneva have worsened dramatically after the US strike, political adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Bouthaina Shaaban, told a news conference on Friday.

Read also
Syrian, Russian and Iranian foreign ministers, Walid Muallem, Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif
Russia, Iran and Syria vow to countinue war on terrorism

"What kind of opposition can support strikes against their home country? That’s an important issue itself," she said commenting on the support of the so-called High Negotiations Committee (HNC) for the US strike on Syria’s military airfield overnight to April 7.

"The US strike is a very serious move, it will significantly complicate the prospects for the Geneva talks," Shaaban said in response to a question from a TASS correspondent concerning the prospects for the intra-Syrian talks. "If the US aggression continues, it will complicate our stance, the more so since terrorists and their patrons do not want a ssettlement," she added.

New strikes

The United States is not preparing new strikes against Syria, according to Russia’s data, Shaaban said.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov does not confirm such a probability (of new US strikes - TASS)," she said. "We cooperate with our friends and allies and are trying to strengthen our armed forces to counter such attempts."

Chemical weapons accusations

Accusations against the Syrian government that it used chemical weapons against unarmed people sound totally illogical, she went on.

"It is known that chemical weapons were removed from Syria back in 2013, and the OPCW confirmed that these weapons had been taken out (of the country)," she emphasized.

"But even if we assume that these weapons fell into the hands of the Syrian army, why using it against unarmed people, children and elderly persons? That’s totally illogical!" Shaaban said.

Read also

Putin says chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib could be a provocation
No evidence of chemical weapons use by Syrian troops — Putin
Kremlin says Russia opposes groundless accusations over chemical attack
US withholds info on Syria chemical attack because it proves nothing — Russian military
Putin, Erdogan discuss chemical weapons incident in Syria
Assad supports idea of impartial investigation into chemical attack
OPCW declines to comment on its probe into Syria chemical weapons incident

"Then came a strike on al-Shayrat airfield, with the US dropping dozens of missiles on it," she went on to say. "There was neither gas nor chemical weapons there, but the American version was immediately picked up by the media, and now something that has never taken place is presented as real facts."

"The western strategy aims at creating a new state between Syria and Iraq which means Syria will have to be divided," she said. "But there is a United Nations Security Council Resolution confirming the need to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity based on single citizenship for all its residents regardless of their religion and ethnicity," Shaaban pointed out.

"Not all the Kurds seek autonomy," she noted. "In many areas of Syria, various ethnic and religious groups live side by side, if they all demand independence, the country will collapse."

At the same time, the Syrian presidential adviser stressed that the country’s authorities were determined to keep the country united. "We have been maintaining dialogue with a part of the Kurds residing in the country’s eastern areas," Shaaban said.

The incident in the city of Khan Sheikhoun in Syria’s Idlib province where chemical weapons were allegedly used occurred on April 4. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Syrian air force had delivered an airstrike on the eastern outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun to destroy militant facilities used to produce chemical bombs. These bombs were sent to Iraq and were also used in Aleppo. Washington accused Damascus of using chemical weapons, after which the US carried out a missile strike on Syria’s military airfield in the Homs province.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Troops in west Russia to hold firing drills with upgraded air defense missile systems
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Snowden: 'Mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan hit US-built tunnels
4
Russia, Iran, Syria discuss redeployment of US weapons to Jordan’s border
5
Russia rejects reports of Su-24 bomber deliveries to Syria
6
US should keep in mind Russia’s reaction to airstrike on Syria, expert says
7
Russian senator calls for taking possibility of US attack on North Korea seriously
TOP STORIES
Реклама