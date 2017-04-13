Putin, Erdogan discuss chemical weapons incident in Syria

Putin, Erdogan discuss chemical weapons incident in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 21:49
Eurovision broadcaster condemns Ukraine's travel ban on Russian contestantWorld April 13, 21:46
US inaugurates its largest non-nuclear bomb dropping it on AfghanistanMilitary & Defense April 13, 20:45
Russian top diplomat points to attempts to disrupt Syrian ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 20:33
Analyst believes US administration has no clear foreign policy strategy yetRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 20:30
Assad supports idea of impartial investigation into chemical attackWorld April 13, 20:23
Russia’s Kazan in full-mode readiness for 2017, 2018 FIFA CupsSport April 13, 20:11
Two new plants to be built in Polar advance-development territoriesBusiness & Economy April 13, 20:06
International projects solve problem of nuclear waste in Russian Polar areaBusiness & Economy April 13, 19:55
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation particularly discussing the situation in Syria, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Yes, this issue was touched upon," he said when asked if the two leaders discussed the recent chemical weapons incident in Syria.
The two presidents stand for immediate, impartial investigation into the incident. "The two leaders spoke in favor of an immediate, impartial and thorough investigation into the chemical weapons incident that occurred in the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun on April 4," the statement reads.
"The parties discussed the situation in Syria and expressed willingness to continue cooperation aimed at strengthening the Syrian ceasefire and facilitating both the Astana and the Geneva intra-Syrian talks," the statement reads.