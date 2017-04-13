Back to Main page
Putin, Erdogan discuss chemical weapons incident in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 13, 21:49 UTC+3
The two presidents stand for immediate, impartial investigation into the chemical weapons incident in Syria, the Kremlin says
MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation particularly discussing the situation in Syria, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also
Russian top diplomat points to attempts to disrupt Syrian ceasefire

"Yes, this issue was touched upon," he said when asked if the two leaders discussed the recent chemical weapons incident in Syria.

The two presidents stand for immediate, impartial investigation into the incident. "The two leaders spoke in favor of an immediate, impartial and thorough investigation into the chemical weapons incident that occurred in the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun on April 4," the statement reads.

"The parties discussed the situation in Syria and expressed willingness to continue cooperation aimed at strengthening the Syrian ceasefire and facilitating both the Astana and the Geneva intra-Syrian talks," the statement reads.

Read also

OPCW declines to comment on its probe into Syria chemical weapons incident
Russia submits its proposal to OPCW on extra inspectors in Syria’s Idlib
Russia won't support UN Security Council resolution condemning Syrian government — Lavrov
Russian, Syrian top diplomats to discuss minimization of effects of US missile strike
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on alleged chemical attack in Syria

