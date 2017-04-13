Putin, Erdogan discuss chemical weapons incident in Syria

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation particularly discussing the situation in Syria, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yes, this issue was touched upon," he said when asked if the two leaders discussed the recent chemical weapons incident in Syria.

The two presidents stand for immediate, impartial investigation into the incident. "The two leaders spoke in favor of an immediate, impartial and thorough investigation into the chemical weapons incident that occurred in the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun on April 4," the statement reads.

"The parties discussed the situation in Syria and expressed willingness to continue cooperation aimed at strengthening the Syrian ceasefire and facilitating both the Astana and the Geneva intra-Syrian talks," the statement reads.