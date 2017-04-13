Back to Main page
Russia won't support UN Security Council resolution condemning Syrian government — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 13, 10:41 UTC+3
"We insist on a most thorough, independent investigation into that incident," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 13./TASS/. Russia will not support new attempts to pass a resolution at the UN Security Council condemning the Syrian government without proof furnished, without an investigation into the incident in Khan Shaykhun, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We cannot and will not support attempts to pass without proof a UN Security Council resolution condemning the government ‘on the quiet’, without any inspections," the foreign minister said.

"Yesterday, we discussed in detail (with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson) a need to step up Russian-American efforts towards mobilizing the international community for fight against terrorism, and reminded that US actions like strikes against Syria on April 7, are at variance with this task. We insist on a most thorough, independent investigation into that incident," Lavrov said.

Lavrov earlier marked that attempts to blame the Syrian government for the alleged use of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun on April 4, were absolutely unfounded. Moscow insists that the incident should be investigated by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the ground. Earlier, the Syrian government appealed for an OPCW investigation. Russia supported it. At a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday, Sergey Lavrov also drew his attention to the appeal from Damascus.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that the investigation should be carried out on the ground, while the experts taking part should not be only from western countries.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
