Diplomat slams US State Department’s report on Assad regime crimes as unfounded

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 18, 16:50 UTC+3

The Russian diplomat drew attention to a video footage of a Syrian armed opposition mercenary shown by media outlets about a "staged" chemical attack in Syria

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/.

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/.  A report published by the US Department of State this week on the alleged crimes by the regime of Bashar Assad contains a well-known set of hackneyed phrases, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Read also

Source: Al Jazeera stages 'fake news' clip alleging 'new Syrian chemical weapons attack’

"All the assertions are not backed by any facts on the alleged numerous violations by Damascus of the norms of international law, including the norms of conducting international conflicts and human rights," Zakharova said.

"Washington traditionally refers to human rights organizations’ information and its own intelligence data, which cannot be verified or studied, including the methodology of preparing these materials," the Russian diplomat said.

"In this connection, we hope that instead of standard suggestions to take on faith their assertions, our American colleagues will publish convincing proofs of their vociferous statements, which otherwise can be considered as an element of an information war against Syria," Zakharova said.

The Russian diplomat drew attention to a video footage of a Syrian armed opposition mercenary shown by media outlets about a "staged" chemical attack in Syria’s Khan Shaykhoun on April 4.

"The report directly indicates that the alleged chemical attack was staged to discredit the Syrian government on the eve of the Russian-US contacts," the diplomat said.

Read also

Russian diplomat believes Western obsession with Assad leads to dead end

"A former employee of White Helmets confirmed that the provocation was aimed at creating false evidence that Damascus had failed to fulfil its obligations to destroy chemical weapons and used them against Idlib residents," the Russian diplomat said.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, online media outlets earlier reported with reference to the US veterans movement that the video footage on rescuing Khan Shaykhoun residents had been shot for four days by filming groups from Qatar and the United Kingdom.

"We hope that these data will be thoroughly studied and corresponding conclusions will be made, all the more so as it is high time to put a dam on the way of this fake river spread," the Russian diplomat said.

Persons
Bashar Assad Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
