Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Media: Al Jazeera stages ‘fake news’ clip alleging Syrian army used ‘new chemical weapons’

World
May 04, 15:12 UTC+3

Fake videos about alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian army will be distributed in social networks within days, according to a source

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/.  Stringers from Al Jazeera TV recently cooked up some fake video footage of another supposed round of chemical weapon attacks by the Syrian army, a source in military and diplomatic circles said on Thursday.

Read also

Putin calls for unbiased probe into alleged chemical weapons incident in Syria

"According to information confirmed through several channels, a video group of stringers from Al Jazeera TV Channel fabricated footage recently of an allegedly new round of chemical weapons use by the Syrian army against civilians," the source said.

The fake video footage of the Syrian army supposedly using chemical weapons is expected to be posted on social networks through a European country, a source in military and diplomatic circles said on Thursday.

"The multiple and simultaneous posting of fabricated videos containing comments laden with high-pitched screaming is set to be rolled out in the coming several days [by Sunday] on a separate commands from the customer and the sponsor of the footage in one of the European countries," the source added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey and Iran sign memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria
2
Flight tests of Russia’s new medium-haul airliner to start in several weeks
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry rejects reports of secret equipment lifting from sunken ship
4
Media: Al Jazeera stages ‘fake news’ clip alleging Syrian army used ‘new chemical weapons’
5
Russia restrains money transfers to Ukraine
6
Diplomat lashes out at Kiev for trying to blot out 2014 Odessa tragedy from public memory
7
ussian diplomat blasts energy blockade of Crimea as 'act of terrorism'
TOP STORIES
Реклама