Media: Al Jazeera stages ‘fake news’ clip alleging Syrian army used ‘new chemical weapons’

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Stringers from Al Jazeera TV recently cooked up some fake video footage of another supposed round of chemical weapon attacks by the Syrian army, a source in military and diplomatic circles said on Thursday.
"According to information confirmed through several channels, a video group of stringers from Al Jazeera TV Channel fabricated footage recently of an allegedly new round of chemical weapons use by the Syrian army against civilians," the source said.
The fake video footage of the Syrian army supposedly using chemical weapons is expected to be posted on social networks through a European country, a source in military and diplomatic circles said on Thursday.
"The multiple and simultaneous posting of fabricated videos containing comments laden with high-pitched screaming is set to be rolled out in the coming several days [by Sunday] on a separate commands from the customer and the sponsor of the footage in one of the European countries," the source added.