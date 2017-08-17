Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Astana peace guarantor-states satisfied with course of Syria talks

World
August 17, 10:01 UTC+3 ASTANA

The fifth international meeting on Syria was held in July

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, August 17. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran, which are the guarantors of the Syrian truce, are satisfied with the course of the intense consultations ahead of the Astana talks on Syria, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on Thursday.

Read also
United Nations’ special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura

UN envoy for Syria: Without efforts in Astana talks in Geneva cannot be successful

"Over the past few days, we have maintained close contacts with our counterparts in the Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministries and, a bit earlier, with the Iranian Foreign Ministry. According to the information we have received from them, the guarantor countries are satisfied with the course of the intensive consultations they hold, including on the agenda and specific dates for another round of negotiations as part of the Astana process on the settlement in Syria," he said.

The minister noted that, as soon as the exact dates for the Astana talks are known, the ministry will inform reporters about them promptly. It was earlier planned that the international meeting on the Syrian settlement in Astana would be held in late August.

The fifth international meeting on Syria in Astana was held on July 4-5. Taking part in the talks were the delegations of the Syrian ceasefire guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran), the Syrian government and armed opposition, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, while the US and Jordanian representatives took part in them as observers. In their joint statement, Russia, Turkey and Iran formalized the decision to set up a joint working group on de-escalation in Syria in accordance with the memorandum adopted earlier.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
2
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
3
Diplomat says US-made chemical weapons found in Syria prove West’s support for terrorists
4
Supplies of toxic agents to Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention - Russian UN envoy
5
Grain harvest in Russia in 2017 will be at least 100 million tonnes
6
Poroshenko orders probe into reports about supplies of missile technologies to North Korea
7
1,000 Baltic Sea Fleet marines take part in wargame in Russia's northwest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама