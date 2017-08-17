Astana peace guarantor-states satisfied with course of Syria talks

ASTANA, August 17. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran, which are the guarantors of the Syrian truce, are satisfied with the course of the intense consultations ahead of the Astana talks on Syria, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters on Thursday.

"Over the past few days, we have maintained close contacts with our counterparts in the Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministries and, a bit earlier, with the Iranian Foreign Ministry. According to the information we have received from them, the guarantor countries are satisfied with the course of the intensive consultations they hold, including on the agenda and specific dates for another round of negotiations as part of the Astana process on the settlement in Syria," he said.

The minister noted that, as soon as the exact dates for the Astana talks are known, the ministry will inform reporters about them promptly. It was earlier planned that the international meeting on the Syrian settlement in Astana would be held in late August.

The fifth international meeting on Syria in Astana was held on July 4-5. Taking part in the talks were the delegations of the Syrian ceasefire guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran), the Syrian government and armed opposition, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, while the US and Jordanian representatives took part in them as observers. In their joint statement, Russia, Turkey and Iran formalized the decision to set up a joint working group on de-escalation in Syria in accordance with the memorandum adopted earlier.