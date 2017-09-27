Russia hopes for direct talks of Syria’s government, opposition - Russia’s UN envoy

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Russia hopes for success at a new round of talks between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva and expects direct talks to be launched, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday at a session of the UN Security Council.

The Astana talks on Syria have "breathed a new life in the intra-Syrian talks brokered by the UN," he said.

"We can see that this has given an impetus to the Geneva process headed by [UN Special Envoy for Syria] Staffan de Mistura," the diplomat said. "We expect the sides to begin direct talks."

Earlier in the day, Staffan de Mistura said that he was planning to convene a next round of negotiations in Geneva before early November.

Nebenzya said that Russia was hoping for "the success of the Geneva round" of talks.