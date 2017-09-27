Moscow alarmed by free movement of Syrian opposition in IS areas

FSB plans to build 50-km fence on Crimea’s border with UkraineWorld September 27, 16:39
MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia finds worrisome the freedom of movement US-controlled Syrian armed opposition groups enjoy in areas held by militants of the Islamic State (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia), Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Rossiya-24 television channel on Wednesday when asked about the situation in Syria where Lieutenant-General Valery Asapov was killed.
"As far as the operative situation in that area at the moment of the tragedy is concerned, our military specialists have said more than once we are really concerned about the fact that the so-called Free Syrian Army, backed up by US military personnel enjoys great liberties in areas that are believed to be held by the Islamic State, outlawed in Russia," Ryabkov said. "In a situation like that any unexpected incidents are possible. This is the reason behind that tragedy (General Asapov’s death)."
Ryabkov said the United States should make up its mind as soon as possible whom it regards as the opposition and who are terrorists.
"We have never been able to hear anything clear either from the previous US Administration or the current one whom it sees as terrorists, and who in its eyes are armed opposition deserving support and so on and so forth," Ryabkov said.
"When the events on the ground came to practically complete elimination of a terrorist trouble spot and our forces supporting Syria’s legal government got in touch with the United States’ ‘clientele,’ there emerged a reason for such evaluations."