Another round of Astana talks on Syria to be held in late December

World
October 31, 23:45 UTC+3 ASTANA

A joint statement by Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations stresses that the Syrian conflict has no military solution

ASTANA, October 31. /TASS/. Another round of Syria settlement talks in the Kazakh capital city of Astana will be held in the second half of December 2017, Kazakhstan’s Minister Kairant Abdrakhmanov at a plenary session of the international meeting on Syrian settlement in Astana on Tuesday.

"Decide to hold the next high-level International Meeting on Syria in Astana in the second half of December 2017," he cited a joint statement by the Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, or Russia, Iran and Turkey.

The statement stresses that the Syrian conflict has no military solution and should be settled only "through the political process on the basis of the implementation of UNSC resolution 2254 (2015)." The guarantor nations "call upon the conflicting parties to benefit from the emerging favorable conditions on the ground with a view to stepping up efforts to advance the political process underway in Geneva.".

