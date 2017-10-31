Kazakh president hails Astana talks on Syria

ASTANA, October 31. /TASS/. The Syrian settlement process in Astana contributes to raising the effectiveness of the negotiations in Geneva, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a meeting with the heads of the delegations taking part in the consultations in Astana on Tuesday.

"Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the Astana process helps raise the effectiveness of the talks in Geneva," the presidential press service said in a statement.

The Kazakh leader also dwelled on the results achieved at the Astana meetings.

"You have solved the problem of de-escalating military operations in several regions. Further mechanisms have been hammered out, while the humanitarian situation has improved. It is important to maintain the cessation of hostilities," he stressed.

Taking part in the meeting were heads of the Russian, Turkish and Iranian delegations - Alexander Lavrentyev, Sedat Onal and Hossein Ansari - and of the observer countries - David Satterfield of the US, Uasfi Tel of Jordan and Milos Strugar who leads the UN delegation.