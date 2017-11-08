Moscow to study Kiev’s amendment to Donbass reintegration bill — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia will thoroughly explore the issue of introducing an amendment to the bill on the reintegration of the Donbass region concerning the expropriation of Russia’s property in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Wednesday.

"This is a very serious issue, we will study it carefully," the diplomat said. If the Kiev authorities sever diplomatic relations with Russia, they will inflict harm on millions of Ukrainian citizens, he added.

"In case it [the severance of diplomatic ties] happens, then it would be another one in the series of exercises in political madness and irresponsibility [on part of Ukraine]," the senior Russian diplomat said. "These people just fail to understand what the reality is like and realize the fact that they might harm millions of their own citizens in the first place," Karasin pointed out.

According to earlier reports, a provision stipulating the severance of diplomatic relations with Russia has been added to the Donbass reintegration bill, which is currently under consideration in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament). However, head of the parliamentary security committee Sergei Pashinsky said that the Verkhovna Rada did not have the authority to cut diplomatic ties with other countries. He added that no such amendments had been introduced to the Donbass reintegration bill. At the same time, parliament member Ivan Vinnik, who was said to have submitted the amendment, also rejected such reports in an interview with the 112.Ukraina TV channel. According to Vinnik, such an amendment "cannot be introduced since the deadline for submitting amendments has expired."