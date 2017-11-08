Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s severing of diplomatic relations with Russia to harm both peoples — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 08, 13:00 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman avoided answering the question who in that case might serve as a mediator between Moscow and Kiev

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that in case of Kiev’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Moscow the interests of people in both countries will be harmed.

"If such a decision (to sever diplomatic relations with Russia) is made (by Ukraine) this time, it will complicate the situation and, what is still more important, it will harm the interests of people in Ukraine and Russia," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

Read also

Ukraine introduces sanctions against 18 Russian companies

He acknowledged that such a decision was certainly "Ukraine’s sovereign affair," but at the same time recalled that Kiev in recent years "made quite a few steps that had the most negative effects on settling the conflict in the southeast of the country."

Peskov avoided answering the question who in that case might serve as a mediator between Moscow and Kiev, adding that it would be a "hypothetical discussion."

Earlier, some mass media said the bill on the reintegration of Donbass the Ukrainian parliament was considering had been complemented by an amendment on the severing of diplomatic relations with Russia. However, the chief of the parliamentary committee on security said that the Verkhovna Rada had no powers to terminate diplomatic relations with other countries and no such amendments to the bill on the reintegration of Donbass had been introduced. Parliament member Ivan Vinnik, the rumored author of the amendments, denied such claims in an interview to the television channel 112.Ukraine. Vinnik said that such an amendment could not have been made at least because the deadline for making such proposals had expired.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s severing of diplomatic relations with Russia to harm both peoples — Kremlin
2
Russia, Thailand sign delivery contract on Mi-17V-5 multirole helicopters
3
Russia announces breakthrough in furnishing army with long-range precision weapons
4
Russian troops receive 16 regiment sets of S-400 air defense missile systems over 5 years
5
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in Syria
6
Brent oil prices may rise even more on news from Saudi Arabia, experts forecast
7
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама