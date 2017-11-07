Back to Main page
Ukraine introduces sanctions against 18 Russian companies

Business & Economy
November 07, 21:32 UTC+3 KIEV

Sanctions were also introduced earlier today against Russia’s Yuzhtrans Company, which is supplying anthracite coal to Ukraine

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

KIEV, November 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s ministry of economic development and trade introduced sanctions against 18 Russian companies, according to orders of October 30 posted on the ministerial website.

Read also

Moscow urges WTO to investigate Ukraine's sanctions against Russia

"For making actions that can damage interests of national economic security <…> within 40 days from the effective date of these orders to apply special economic sanctions - temporary suspension of foreign economic activity in the territory of Ukraine - in respect of foreign business mentioned in the order," the document says.

Eighteen Russian food, construction materials and equipment companies were hit by new sanctions.

Sanctions were also introduced earlier today against Russia’s Yuzhtrans Company, which is supplying anthracite coal to Ukraine.

