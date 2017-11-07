Ukraine introduces sanctions against 18 Russian companies

Ukraine introduces sanctions against 18 Russian companiesBusiness & Economy November 07, 21:32
Brent oil prices may rise even more on news from Saudi Arabia, experts forecastBusiness & Economy November 07, 20:31
Anti-Russian sanctions hamper economic partnership — Italy’s top diplomatWorld November 07, 20:05
Russian troops receive 16 regiment sets of S-400 air defense missile systems over 5 yearsMilitary & Defense November 07, 18:07
Key facts about Russia’s 1917 October revolutionSociety & Culture November 07, 17:11
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in SyriaMilitary & Defense November 07, 17:01
Journalists wounded in Syria reveal full details on their ‘tolerable’ injuriesSociety & Culture November 07, 16:37
NYT reports on possible ban of Russian anthem at 2018 Olympics premature speculation — IOCSport November 07, 15:46
Russia starts development of Borei-B nuclear-powered submarinesMilitary & Defense November 07, 15:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, November 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s ministry of economic development and trade introduced sanctions against 18 Russian companies, according to orders of October 30 posted on the ministerial website.
"For making actions that can damage interests of national economic security <…> within 40 days from the effective date of these orders to apply special economic sanctions - temporary suspension of foreign economic activity in the territory of Ukraine - in respect of foreign business mentioned in the order," the document says.
Eighteen Russian food, construction materials and equipment companies were hit by new sanctions.
Sanctions were also introduced earlier today against Russia’s Yuzhtrans Company, which is supplying anthracite coal to Ukraine.