Russia submits to UN draft resolution on combating glorification of Nazism

UNITED NATIONS, November 8. /TASS/. Russia submitted to the United Nations on Tuesday a draft resolution of the General Assembly on combating the glorification of Nazism.

The document was presented by Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev.

According to the diplomat, the draft resolution "is not about the tales of the past, but about modern and very dangerous manifestations of racism, which need to be countered both at the national and international levels." "This concerns the alarming surge of various extremist groups, which resort to the acts of violence against people with different skin color, persons of different confessions, immigrants and ethnic minorities," he said.

"The spread of racist and extremist ideas is more often justified by the reference to the freedom of expressing views what runs counter to the states’ commitments under major international human rights treaties," including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The draft resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism, countering modern forms of racism, racial discrimination and xenophobia is adopted by the General Assembly on an annual basis. Last year, 136 countries endorsed the document, and only the United States and Ukraine voted against it. Another 48 countries, including Germany, Poland, France and other member-states of the European Union, abstained.