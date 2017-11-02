Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow lambasts US senator's remarks about ‘fascist’ Russian leadership

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 02, 8:04 UTC+3

US Senator Wyden indulged in an inadmissible outburst calling the Russian leadership fascist

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. US Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) indulged in an inadmissible outburst calling Russia’s leadership "fascist", the Russian embassy in Washington said on Wednesday, commenting on the hearing at the US Senate Intelligence Committee over alleged Russian interference into the US elections in 2016.

The hearing involved lawyers for Facebook, Twitter and Google.

"Today, Senator Wyden indulged in an inadmissible outburst calling the Russian leadership fascist. It seems that yet another Washington lawmaker has said goodbye to adequacy," the embassy said. "Did he understand what he was talking about? Or the only thing he was after was to attract attention to himself once efforts to force out evidence from those summoned for questioning are failing."

Read also

Trump slams reports about Russia trying to influence US election through Facebook ads

"Such explicit provocations do harm to the already uneasy Russia-US relations," the embassy stressed.

According to the embassy, the hearing "only proved that there is no evidence to Russia’s interference into the US presidential elections" of 2016.

"As it has often been in the United States recently, the seek to hide awkward facts by insults" in respect of Russia, the ministry noted. "This is what happened in the situation around our flags not long ago, and with our diplomatic property and consular archives before that."

"It’s high time for those here who prefer the tone of hucksters who unleashed World War II to get the message that Russia never interferes into the United States’ domestic affairs," the embassy underscored.

"And we won that War against the Nazi plague. We won because our nations were together. We hope that spirit of the Elbe, the spirit of cooperation will win the upper hand in our bilateral relations. No we need it to fight against the new threat of international terrorism," the embassy said. "We must find ways to consolidate our efforts."

During the hearing, US senators accused internet giants of conspiring with Russia to undermine US democracy, split US society and influence the outcome of the 2016 elections. With the current fascist leadership of Russia enthusiastically undermining our democracy, America must defend the values that made us great and aggressively confront this espionage," Senator Ron Wyden said.

Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Kremlin had nothing to do with political advertising in Facebook and did not know who might be behind it.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow lambasts US senator's remarks about ‘fascist’ Russian leadership
2
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
3
Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — media
4
Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria
5
Russian Armed Forces carry out missile launches as part of scheduled inspection
6
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
7
Russian manufacturer ready to extend serial production of newest T-90MS tank
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама