Moscow lambasts US senator's remarks about ‘fascist’ Russian leadership

WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. US Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) indulged in an inadmissible outburst calling Russia’s leadership "fascist", the Russian embassy in Washington said on Wednesday, commenting on the hearing at the US Senate Intelligence Committee over alleged Russian interference into the US elections in 2016.

The hearing involved lawyers for Facebook, Twitter and Google.

"Today, Senator Wyden indulged in an inadmissible outburst calling the Russian leadership fascist. It seems that yet another Washington lawmaker has said goodbye to adequacy," the embassy said. "Did he understand what he was talking about? Or the only thing he was after was to attract attention to himself once efforts to force out evidence from those summoned for questioning are failing."

"Such explicit provocations do harm to the already uneasy Russia-US relations," the embassy stressed.

According to the embassy, the hearing "only proved that there is no evidence to Russia’s interference into the US presidential elections" of 2016.

"As it has often been in the United States recently, the seek to hide awkward facts by insults" in respect of Russia, the ministry noted. "This is what happened in the situation around our flags not long ago, and with our diplomatic property and consular archives before that."

"It’s high time for those here who prefer the tone of hucksters who unleashed World War II to get the message that Russia never interferes into the United States’ domestic affairs," the embassy underscored.

"And we won that War against the Nazi plague. We won because our nations were together. We hope that spirit of the Elbe, the spirit of cooperation will win the upper hand in our bilateral relations. No we need it to fight against the new threat of international terrorism," the embassy said. "We must find ways to consolidate our efforts."

During the hearing, US senators accused internet giants of conspiring with Russia to undermine US democracy, split US society and influence the outcome of the 2016 elections. With the current fascist leadership of Russia enthusiastically undermining our democracy, America must defend the values that made us great and aggressively confront this espionage," Senator Ron Wyden said.

Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Kremlin had nothing to do with political advertising in Facebook and did not know who might be behind it.