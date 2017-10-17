Back to Main page
No leaks whatsoever showing any evidence of 'Russian meddling' in US elections — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 12:11 UTC+3 SOCHI

According to the Russian diplomat, American society in general, especially in terms of foreign affairs, is built on leaks

© Pyotr Zuyev/TASS

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. There is still no evidence of Russia's interference in United States elections and not even a single ‘leaks’ has surfaced to prove any alleged ‘meddling’, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the website of the Valdai Discussion Club.

According to the minister, almost a year has passed since the beginning of the investigation of Trump's relations with Russia and Moscow's alleged interference in the election campaign.

"The fact that almost a year has passed with so many people involved in the process, and there is still not a single leak about a fact that would confirm these accusations says a lot. American society in general, especially in terms of foreign affairs, is built on leaks, and it is impossible to seal up the processes used to investigate the so-called Russian intervention," he said.

"Therefore, they simply do not have these facts," Lavrov added.

