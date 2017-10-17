No leaks whatsoever showing any evidence of 'Russian meddling' in US elections — Lavrov

Press review: Putin could update foreign policy and Israel hits Syria amid Shoigu’s visitPress Review October 17, 13:00
Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:27
No leaks whatsoever showing any evidence of 'Russian meddling' in US elections — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:11
Lavrov hopes growing self-determination trend will not lead to turmoil in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:11
Russia spends about $17.5 mln on preparations for 2018 Winter OlympicsSport October 17, 11:45
Communication Ministry proposes to reduce data storage period within new anti-terror lawBusiness & Economy October 17, 11:44
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean SeaMilitary & Defense October 17, 10:19
Russians believe men should generally be 'the family breadwinner' — pollSociety & Culture October 17, 8:52
Egypt invited to Astana talks on Syria as observer — sourceWorld October 17, 8:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. There is still no evidence of Russia's interference in United States elections and not even a single ‘leaks’ has surfaced to prove any alleged ‘meddling’, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the website of the Valdai Discussion Club.
According to the minister, almost a year has passed since the beginning of the investigation of Trump's relations with Russia and Moscow's alleged interference in the election campaign.
"The fact that almost a year has passed with so many people involved in the process, and there is still not a single leak about a fact that would confirm these accusations says a lot. American society in general, especially in terms of foreign affairs, is built on leaks, and it is impossible to seal up the processes used to investigate the so-called Russian intervention," he said.
"Therefore, they simply do not have these facts," Lavrov added.