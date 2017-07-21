Back to Main page
CIA chief’s remarks on 'Russian meddling' in US elections beyond bounds of reason — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 21, 15:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"If it is asserted that we interfered in the US elections in 2008 and 2012, that means that President Barack Obama owed his victories to us", the Russian top diplomat stressed

CIA Director Michael Pompeo

CIA Director Michael Pompeo

© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Remarks by CIA Director Michael Pompeo who said that Russia had meddled in the US elections for more than eight years go beyond the boundaries of reason, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"If it is asserted that we interfered in the US elections in 2008 and 2012, that means that President Barack Obama owed his victories to us," Lavrov said.

"I will refrain from commenting on the issue, as I believe this goes beyond the bounds of reason."

Реклама