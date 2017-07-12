Claims of Russia’s meddling in US affairs aimed at reversing election results — Lavrov

BRUSSELS, July 12. /TASS/. Washington’s claims that Russia meddled in the US affairs are clearly aimed at reversing the outcome of US 2016 presidential election, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders on Wednesday.

"Every time when they start asking us for many months already why we interfered, we ask the question: present at least a single fact," Lavrov said.

The US Congress held hearings and many representatives of the former and current US administrations have commented in TV talk shows on this issue, but "we have not heard any single fact that would substantiate these allegations," he noted.

"Let’s ask the Congressmen and those who try to keep this issue afloat," Lavrov stressed.

"We have no doubt and Russian President Vladimir Putin has said many times that this was orchestrated in an attempt to reverse the results of election won by Donald Trump," Lavrov said.

Washington has repeatedly accused Russia of having tried to influence the US election last year. Moscow has rejected the accusations many times.