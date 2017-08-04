Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Kremlin gives no comment on US jury’s probe into Russia’s alleged role in 2016 election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 04, 14:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It is expected that the probe is unlikely to be over in less than several months

© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not going to comment on the decision by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller to impanel a grand jury to investigate Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the US.

Read also

Putin denies Russian cyber attacks amid US presidential election

"We have nothing to do with this," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "We have stated more than once that Russiagate is absolutely absurd and groundless," he said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Grand Jury was convened several weeks ago. This step is "a sign that the inquiry is growing in intensity," the newspaper said. It is expected that the probe is unlikely to be over in less than several months.

Mueller was appointed special counsel on May 17. In a special statement the Department of Justice said he would supervise the investigation of Moscow’s alleged influence on the election process in the United States and claims about contacts Trump’s election team had with Russia. In the meantime, the US president and his aides have more than once dismissed the charges of any unlawful contacts with Russian officials during last year’s election campaign.

Moscow, too, dismissed as groundless the charges of its attempts to influence the outcome of the presidential election in the US.

