Lavrov bewildered US special services give no facts of Russia’s meddling in US election

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is puzzled that the experienced intelligence and special services of the United States have failed to present to the public any facts of Russia’s meddling with the US presidential election, he said in an interview with the NBC News.

"And we have no reasons to believe that his desire to promote the interests of the United States and the interests of making this world safer together with Russia on the basis of our cooperation, on the basis of the balance of interests - that this desire is sincere, I have no reason to doubt it," Lavrov said.

"As for the situation in which he found himself, I don’t think he is being attacked because of what happened between him and Russia in the media, how this all was perceived," he said. "I believe it was a shock for the establishment in the United States after the results of the election were announced, and somebody who was not part of the system, of the system of government."

The foreign minister pointed out that after many months of accusations Moscow did not see any evidence of its interference in the US election.

"I cannot imagine that with the experience of the CIA, National Security Agency, FBI and many other intelligence and special services in the United States, there are no experts who can present to the public the facts the way which would not compromise the sources. If this is the case, then there is no single professional in all these 17 structures. I cannot just believe in it," he said.

"So the fight goes on. They want to make the life of this administration miserable, people try to speak about impeachment, we read about this, but frankly I read the news from the United States less and less," Lavrov added.

In recent months, Russia has been a subject to repeated accusations from the United States of Moscow’s alleged interference into the US presidential race. Russia denies all the accusations.