Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov bewildered US special services give no facts of Russia’s meddling in US election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 21, 19:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In recent months, Russia has been a subject to repeated accusations from the United States of Moscow’s alleged interference into the US presidential race

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is puzzled that the experienced intelligence and special services of the United States have failed to present to the public any facts of Russia’s meddling with the US presidential election, he said in an interview with the NBC News.

"And we have no reasons to believe that his desire to promote the interests of the United States and the interests of making this world safer together with Russia on the basis of our cooperation, on the basis of the balance of interests - that this desire is sincere, I have no reason to doubt it," Lavrov said.

Read also

CIA chief’s remarks on 'Russian meddling' in US elections beyond bounds of reason — Lavrov

Kremlin derides US media buzz of ‘Russian meddling’ as bordering on TV soap opera

Claims of Russia’s meddling in US affairs aimed at reversing election results — Lavrov

Putin notes parallels between Kennedy assassination and Russia’s alleged ‘meddling’

FBI investigating Russia’s alleged meddling in US election

Kremlin: US must either stop accusing Russia of elections meddling or prove it

"As for the situation in which he found himself, I don’t think he is being attacked because of what happened between him and Russia in the media, how this all was perceived," he said. "I believe it was a shock for the establishment in the United States after the results of the election were announced, and somebody who was not part of the system, of the system of government."

The foreign minister pointed out that after many months of accusations Moscow did not see any evidence of its interference in the US election.

"I cannot imagine that with the experience of the CIA, National Security Agency, FBI and many other intelligence and special services in the United States, there are no experts who can present to the public the facts the way which would not compromise the sources. If this is the case, then there is no single professional in all these 17 structures. I cannot just believe in it," he said.

"So the fight goes on. They want to make the life of this administration miserable, people try to speak about impeachment, we read about this, but frankly I read the news from the United States less and less," Lavrov added.

In recent months, Russia has been a subject to repeated accusations from the United States of Moscow’s alleged interference into the US presidential race. Russia denies all the accusations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin spokesman calls sale of alleged Putin’s watch for 1 mln euro ‘successful trick’
2
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence school
3
US seizure of Russian compounds designed to make White House’s life unbearable — Lavrov
4
Putin doesn't rule out running in 2018 presidential race
5
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs
6
Chinese Navy warships arrive in Russian Baltic port for joint drills
7
Russia to develop artillery reconnaissance drone — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама