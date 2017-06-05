Putin recalls Kennedy’s assassination to compare with Russia’s alleged interference

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that attempts to pin the blame on Russia for alleged interference in the US presidential election could be an attempt to distract the public’s attention, as it happened during the investigation into US President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

"Hackers (that allegedly influenced the US presidential campaign - TASS) may be anywhere. They may be in Russia, in Asia, in America, in Latin America. There may be hackers, by the way, in the United States who very craftily and professionally passed the buck to Russia," Putin said in an interview with NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly.

"In the middle of an internal political fight, it was convenient for them, whatever the reason, to put out that information. And put it out they did. And, doing it, they made a reference to Russia," he asserted. "Can't you imagine it happening? I can."

Putin offered to recall the assassination of US President John Kennedy in 1963.

"There is a theory that Kennedy's assassination was arranged by the United States special services," he noted. "If this theory is correct, and one cannot rule it out, so what can be easier in today's context, being able to rely on the entire technical capabilities available to special services than to organize some kind of attacks in the appropriate manner while making a reference to Russia in the process."

Accusations against Russia are likely to come from supporters of Democrats candidate Hillary Clinton who lost the election.

"Now, the candidate for the Democratic Party, is this candidate universally beloved in the United States? Was it such a popular person? That candidate, too, had political opponents and rivals," Putin said.

The 35th US President, John F. Kennedy, was fatally shot on November 22, 1963 during his trip to Dallas (Texas State). In line with conclusions of the commission led by Chief Justice Earl Warren, known unofficially as the Warren Commission, Kennedy was assassinated by the lone killer Lee Harvey Oswald, who himself died two days later. Nonetheless, there are numerous conspiracy theories, including one about the US special services’ involvement. None of the theories has been proven as of yet.