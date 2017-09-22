Back to Main page
Trump slams reports about Russia trying to influence US election through Facebook ads

World
September 22, 14:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin's spokesman said earlier on Friday that the Kremlin had nothing to do with political ads on Facebook

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has castigated attempts to prove that Russia tried to influence the US presidential election through Facebook ads.

"The Russia hoax continues, now it’s ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary?" Trump wrote on Twitter.

According to media reports, Facebook has agreed to provide the US Congress with information about the ads that could have been purchased in order to influence the 2016 election. The social media company is said to be handing information over to Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigating into the alleged Russian meddling in the Trump campaign.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Friday that the Kremlin had nothing to do with political ads on Facebook and had no information about who was behind such ads.

