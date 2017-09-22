Back to Main page
Russia never placed political ads on Facebook — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 22, 13:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin comments on reports that Facebook is working with the US Congress on its ongoing investigation into Russian alleged interference in the US presidential election

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin has nothing to do with the placement of political advertisement on Facebook and does not know who is behind these orders.

"We don’t know what Russiagate is and we don’t know who and how places advertisements on Facebook, and we’ve never dealt with it. The Russian side has never had anything to do with it," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on information that Facebook would report to the US Congress on political ads paid from Russia.

