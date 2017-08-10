Back to Main page
Poll: Most Americans want Russia's alleged meddling in US elections to be investigated

Society & Culture
August 10, 16:52 UTC+3

The US president and key members of his team have been repeatedly rejecting all the accusations concerning collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia

© AP Photo/Jens Meyer

NEW YORK, August 10. /TASS/. The majority of Americans believe that the investigation into Russia’s alleged efforts to influence the US presidential election in 2016 is "a serious matter that should be fully investigated," a recent opinion poll showed, which was conducted for CNN by an independent research company SSRS.

According to the survey’s results, around 60% of respondents said that the alleged Russian interference should be fully investigated, while 38% of those polled believe that "it’s mainly an effort to discredit Donald Trump’s presidency."

At the same time, as many as 59% of those surveyed said they disapproved "of the way Donald Trump is handling the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election," while 31% supported the US president.

As many as 70% of respondents also pointed out that as part of the investigation into Russian efforts to influence the election, it should also be investigated "whether Donald Trump had any financial dealings with Russia."

The poll, involving 1,018 respondents, was conducted on August 3-6. The margin of error is 3.6% at the 95% confidence level, SSRS said.

The FBI, as well as the intelligence committees of the US Senate and House of Representatives, have been handling the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference into the 2016 US presidential election. In May, the US Department of Justice announced that former FBI Chief Robert Mueller had been appointed as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference.

Trump and key members of his team have been repeatedly rejecting all the accusations concerning collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Moscow has also been refuting these allegations.

Topics
US elections 2016
Persons
Donald Trump
