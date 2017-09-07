Moscow has nothing to do with Facebook ads during US presidential campaign — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The Kremlin has nothing to do with Facebook ads allegedly purchased by Russians to influence the election campaign in the United States, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We have never heard of this, we know nothing about this and we have nothing to do with these affairs," Peskov said.

He added that Moscow should not be linked to "these Facebook stories."

A number of western media reported earlier that accounts which allegedly originated in Russia were purchasing Facebook ads from June 2015 till May 2017.