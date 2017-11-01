Senators can recommend Russian companies to refrain from advertising in Twitter

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The working group on monitoring of international activities aimed at interference in Russian domestic affairs recommended the temporary commission of the Federation Council [upper house of the Russian parliament - TASS] to suggest that Russian companies refrain from posting advertising content in Twitter, group leader Oleg Morozov said on Wednesday.

"Recommend that Russian companies refrain from posting advertising content in Twitter as a tit-for-tat measure against discriminating actions of US authorities against Russian mass media," Morozov said.

The working group also recommended summarizing proposals on tit-for-tat counteraction against the anti-Russian campaign aimed at restricting work of Russian mass media in the United States. The commission is recommended "to review draft legislative initiatives aimed at improving Russian laws in terms of protection of the state sovereignty and prevention of interference into Russian domestic affairs, offered by the Russian Ministry of Justice, other authorities and subjects of legislative initiative."

Russian Twitter will be exposed to losses amounting to millions of dollars if Russian companies abandon advertising in this social network, according to Morozov.

"It will be significant for the Russian Twitter. These are millions of dollars," Morozov said.