Kremlin blasts news about fresh US sanctions as ‘echoes of hostility against Russia’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 27, 12:42 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman stresses Russia is still ready to develop ties with the US

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin has described recent news about a fresh round of US sanctions against Russian companies as "echoes of hostility".

"In any case, these are echoes of unfriendly manifestations, to be exact, even hostile manifestations against our country," Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He noted that Moscow is monitoring information on sanctions "very closely".

Moscow is still ready to foster constructive relations with the United States, although Washington’s wish to do this is unstable, he added. 

Peskov recalled President Vladimir Putin’s words that Russia is ready to move further in bilateral ties with Washington as long as the US partners are ready and wish to do this.

Judging on the new round of US sanctions against Russia, "this wish is unstable," he said. "But we will be patient and determined to have constructive ties," Peskov stressed.

Trump's remarks about North Korea 

Statements by US President Donald Trump that cooperation between Moscow and Washington can resolve North Korea’s nuclear issue correspond with the stance of Russian President Vladimir Putin,  he went on. 

"As for the US president’s message in social networks, of course, this is in line with Putin’s repeated statements that closer ties between Russia and the US are not only in the interests of the two countries’ peoples but also in the interests of global stability and security, including in the interests of resolving regional conflicts and crises, which include the North Korean issue," he said.

Peskov referred to "President Putin’s consistent stance that the Korean Peninsula should be free of nuclear weapons and denuclearized, that the current crisis should be resolved and that the only way of solving this problem is political and diplomatic methods." He also recalled Putin’s remarks that "excessive bravado could steer the situation into a dead end and in no way contributes to a settlement."

The Kremlin spokesman also recalled Putin’s statements that "Russia is ready to make progress in our bilateral relations [between Russia and the US] insofar as our US counterparts will be ready for this and are willing to do this." "In the meantime, as far as we can see, this willingness is not so steady," he stated.

"However, we will be patient and continue to be committed to a constructive approach," Peskov added.

Topics
Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
