Russia to minimize effects of US sanctions — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 27, 11:39 UTC+3

If the Americans strip themselves of prospects for normal economic cooperation with us, it is their choice, the Russian deputy minister said

Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia will be able to minimize the effects of US sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Friday.

"The United States is not the center of the world. We will push ahead with our own development in cooperation with many partners around the globe," he said. "If the Americans strip themselves of prospects for normal economic cooperation with us, it is their choice. We will be able to devise methods and antidotes that will let us minimize the costs of such policies."

