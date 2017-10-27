Sanctions issue not discussed during Russian delegation’s visit to US — minister

Russian planes destroy over 650 terrorist facilities in Syria in past weekMilitary & Defense October 27, 8:16
NEW YORK, October 27. /TASS/. Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, who took part at the annual session of the US Russia Business Council in New York on Thursday, said the issue of anti-Russian sanctions was not raised during his visit to the United States.
"We did not discuss the sanctions-related issue with anyone," he told TASS. "We did not touch upon this matter at all."
Manturov said Russia has managed to adjust its economy to the current macroeconomic situation and external sanctions.
"Yes, we had a three-year-long economic downturn, but today we have already recovered, gained strength and adapted ourselves to macroeconomic conditions and external factors, including those related to sanctions," he said. "Only the policy of creating a comfortable investment climate in our country can be a response to the restrictions and challenges created by other countries."
"That’s why we speak with businesses as equals. We talk about partnership in advanced industrial sectors, including the sensitive ones like pharmaceutical industry, aviation, space, electronics and production control systems," the minister added.
Earlier on Thursday, a number of US media, including New York Times, said the US had compiled a list of Russian companies and agencies, which may be subject to another round of sanctions. A number of organizations on the list are already facing sanctions.
The list includes Russian defense sector enterprises, such as Kalashnikov Concern, Russian Technologies State Corporation (Rostec), Admiratly Shipyard, Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation, Izhevsk Mechanical Plant, Izhmash Concern, Rosoboronexport and others.