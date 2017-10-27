Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sanctions issue not discussed during Russian delegation’s visit to US — minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 27, 8:37 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Industry and Trade minister Denis Manturov said Russia has managed to adjust its economy to the current macroeconomic situation and external sanctions

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, October 27. /TASS/. Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, who took part at the annual session of the US Russia Business Council in New York on Thursday, said the issue of anti-Russian sanctions was not raised during his visit to the United States.

"We did not discuss the sanctions-related issue with anyone," he told TASS. "We did not touch upon this matter at all."

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Diplomat says Russia offered US various ways out of situation with anti-Russian sanctions

Manturov said Russia has managed to adjust its economy to the current macroeconomic situation and external sanctions.

"Yes, we had a three-year-long economic downturn, but today we have already recovered, gained strength and adapted ourselves to macroeconomic conditions and external factors, including those related to sanctions," he said. "Only the policy of creating a comfortable investment climate in our country can be a response to the restrictions and challenges created by other countries."

"That’s why we speak with businesses as equals. We talk about partnership in advanced industrial sectors, including the sensitive ones like pharmaceutical industry, aviation, space, electronics and production control systems," the minister added.

Earlier on Thursday, a number of US media, including New York Times, said the US had compiled a list of Russian companies and agencies, which may be subject to another round of sanctions. A number of organizations on the list are already facing sanctions.

The list includes Russian defense sector enterprises, such as Kalashnikov Concern, Russian Technologies State Corporation (Rostec), Admiratly Shipyard, Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation, Izhevsk Mechanical Plant, Izhmash Concern, Rosoboronexport and others.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian planes destroy over 650 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week
2
Russia starts studying report on chemical incidents in Syria — UN mission
3
Russia launches ballistic missiles from submarines, spaceport during strategic drills
4
Putin urges tighter security for Russia’s internet without ‘total barriers and filters’
5
No reason to put brake on EDC-Schlumberger deal — antimonopoly service deputy head
6
Sanctions issue not discussed during Russian delegation’s visit to US — minister
7
Diplomat bashes ‘wild and shocking’ ploy to link Kennedy assassination to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама