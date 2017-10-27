Western companies hardest hit by anti-Russia sanctions — Russian minister

NEW YORK, October 27. /TASS/. Western companies were the hardest hit by anti-Russian sanctions, while Russian companies managed to adapt to them, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told the US Russia Business Council meeting in New York on Thursday.

"Our country was not the one who initiated the current situation," the Russian minister said. "Western companies are those who bore the brunt of sanctions."

"The Russian economy has become fully adapted to new circumstances," he added.

Manturov said the US Russia Business Council "remains an important platform for cooperation in the current geopolitical situation.".